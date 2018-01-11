The downward review, according to analysts, is due to the fact that debt service costs remain unsustainable, noting that the governments of Mozambique and other low-income countries “continue their efforts to raise domestic revenues and reduce public expenditure.”

The World Bank experts expect Mozambique to have grown 3.1% last year and that it will grow 3.2% this year and 3.4% in the following two years, representing a downward review of 1.7 points for 2017 and 3.3 percentage points compared to the 2020 growth forecast published in June.

The forecast for Angola this year, of 1.6%, unlike Mozambique, was increased by 0.7 percentage points from the forecast announced in June 2017.

Cabo Verde is expected to grow by 3.6% this year, a drop of 0.1 percentage points from the June 2017 forecast, and Guinea-Bissau’s economy is expected to grow by one tenth of a percentage point to 5.2%.

The World Bank report does not provide forecasts for Sao Tome and Principe.

Globally, the bank revised its global growth estimates upwards to 3.1% in 2018, while last year it forecast a 2.8% economic expansion.